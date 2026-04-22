How to Train Your Dragon 2: Crew member suffers injury during filming

A crew member was seriously injured in a major on-set mishap during the UK production of Universal’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2.

According to Deadline, a special effects technician sustained a life-altering injury at Sky Studios Elstree. The accident occurred in a workshop involving a saw, resulting in the loss of several fingers on one hand. Variety confirmed that the technician was immediately treated following the incident during How to Train Your Dragon 2.

The live-action adaptation is written, directed, and executive produced by Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the original animated trilogy. The fantasy adventure is currently slated for a 2025 theatrical release. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are producing the project through Marc Platt Productions.

The film stars Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid, with Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast. Nick Frost also joins the cast as Gobber the Belch.

Earlier this year, ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ director Dean DeBlois shared valuable insights into the making of the lovable dragon, Toothless.

The Universal’s title generated $35.6 million from preview screenings on Friday in North America, the fourth-biggest opening day figure of 2025.

According to analysts, the film is expected to reach $82.7 million in its first three days.

Dean DeBlois, who helmed all three ‘Dragon’ animated films, returned to direct the live-action version.

The filmmaker faced the uphill task of designing Toothless in a way that resonates with the audience.

However, Dean DeBlois revealed that the design team almost made Toothless look very different from the animated version.