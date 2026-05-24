How to turn off AI Overviews in Google Search

AI features in Google Search can be quite useful, but they also tend to be polarizing; some users love them, while others prefer to avoid them. If you want to disable the AI Overviews in Google Search, there’s a straightforward method to do so.

Officially, Google does not offer a dedicated setting to turn off AI Overviews. The company has always maintained that AI Overviews are part of the Search experience, similar to other features like Featured Snippets and Knowledge Panels.

However, there are some workarounds, such as using the “Web” filter, which reverts your search results to the traditional set of ten blue links.

An often overlooked, yet simple trick is to modify your search query directly. By appending “-ai” to the end of your search term, Google will exclude AI Overviews from the results. This method is quick, easy, and effective.

Google Search supports various modifiers—also known as “operators”—that help refine or customize your search results. For example, placing quotation marks around a phrase ensures Google searches for that exact wording. Similarly, the “-ai” operator removes AI Overviews from your results.

Google provides detailed information about these operators on their support pages.

While this approach isn’t a permanent solution, it’s a convenient way to filter out AI search in situations where they’re not desired.