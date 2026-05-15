How to use ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ power smart app?

The Government of Pakistan has launched a power smart app titled “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” aimed at improving transparency and accuracy in electricity billing for consumers across the country.

The initiative, introduced under the supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, allows electricity users to upload their own meter readings through a mobile application developed by the Power Information Technology Company (PITC).

How to get started

Download the app from the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhones.

Register your Consumer ID(s).

On meter-reading day, photograph your meter.

Upload the image before the deadline to secure accurate billing.

According to the promotional material, the app is designed to help consumers avoid overbilling and incorrect meter readings by enabling them to directly submit verified electricity meter readings along with photographs.

Key benefits

Protection from overbilling and inaccurate meter readings

Elimination of delays in submitting meter readings

Greater transparency in the meter reading process

The initiative has been launched by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) as part of the government’s broader digital services and public facilitation programme under the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative.