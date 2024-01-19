How to watch your demos in Counter-Strike 2

The Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) demo is a very useful tool that allows players to record and analyze gameplay, improve skills, and learn from other players.

If you’re serious about improving your CS2 skills, then it is highly recommended to use the demos feature in the Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) which can assist you to take your game to the next level.

Here is a quick rundown of the Demos feature in Counter-Strike 2 that you can use to analyze your CS2 gameplay.

How do Demos feature works in CS2

The CS2 Demos can be used to analyze gameplay, improve skills, and learn from other professional and local players.

To record a demo, open the developer console and type “record” followed by the name of the demo file. You can then start the game and play as normal and when finished, type “stop” in the console to stop recording.

Once you record a demo, you can download or view it.

How to use the Demos feature to analyze gameplay

Steam

Log in to Steam through a web browser. Go to your profile and select “Games.” Find Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and click on it. Under “Personal Game Data,” select “Premier Matches.” Find the match you want to watch and click on the “Download GOTV Replay” button.

In-Game

Open Counter-Strike 2 and type “playdemo” followed by the name of the demo file in the console.

If the demo file isn’t in the CS2 folder, you’ll need to specify the path to the file.

The demo should now load, and you should be able to see the new demo UI with the demoui command.

All Demo Controls in Counter-Strike 2

There are commands you can use to control the playback of your gameplay demos in Counter-Strike 2. Use the playback controls at the bottom of the screen to control the demo playback. You can pause, play, rewind, fast-forward, and skip to specific rounds. You can also use the free camera mode to fly around the map and view the action from different angles.