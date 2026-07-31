NFL star Travis Kelce is enjoying tremendous success away from the gridiron. Just weeks after tying the knot with pop sensation Taylor Swift in early July 2026, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has reported significant growth in his business portfolio – chiefly with his co-owned independent beverage brand, Garage Beer.

“Swift effect” extends to entrepreneurial ventures

While Travis and Jason Kelce initially purchased a stake in Garage Beer with the aim of creating a casual light beer, commercial development is now operating at a new pace. Industry experts note that significant lifestyle events and extensive international coverage can have halo effects that contribute to the growth of entrepreneur-led businesses. Following the wedding, interest in Kelce’s business portfolio spiked, paving the way for lucrative restaurant and retail agreements.

The largest operational coup came when Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews announced a strategic, nationwide partnership that will make the chain the first casual dining restaurant to offer both Garage Beer Classic Light and Garage Beer Classic Lime across all locations. Company executives expect that the introduction of this light, craft-style beer will pair exceptionally well with casual dining fare and will prove an attractive choice for a young, sports-oriented audience.

Preparing for a life off the field

Looking ahead to the twilight of his Hall of Fame NFL career, Kelce’s diversification strategy has become a central theme in his growing business empire:

Podcasting: His and Jason’s New Heights podcast remains a sports industry juggernaut, topping download charts.

Equity investments: Investments in a variety of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and lifestyle brands present an established means of earning returns outside the conventional endorsement system.

National Distribution: Building a CPG brand’s presence beyond the local or regional scene and bringing it into national restaurant supply chains is a critical component of enterprise value.