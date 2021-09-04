Here’s how you can hide Read Receipts, Last Seen features on WhatsApp

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging app is one of the most popular in the world, although rival Telegram is definitely gaining a lot of subscribers and that too very fast.

WhatsApp is used by people from all over the world and all walks of life be it students, working professionals, housewives and even grandparents. While WhatsApp makes communication easier, it also makes privacy a practical hazard.

While the end-to-end encryption makes all the conversations on WhatsApp secure, features like Read Receipts and Last Seen make it difficult for people to get some space as they try to converse with their friends, family members and even colleagues on the Facebook-owned messaging platform. These WhatsApp features reveal certain things that most users want to remain hidden. We tell you how to go about by using these 2 WhatsApp tips and tricks.

To give you a quick brief, WhatsApp Read Receipts feature lets the sender of a message know the status of the message that they shared. A single tick means that the message has been sent but it has not been received by the recipient. A double tick means that the recipient has received the message but has not seen it yet.

A double Blue tick means that the recipient has seen and read the message. It is popularly called Blue Ticks. Not responding to a WhatsApp message after it has been read — if the Read Receipts feature is turned on — can lead to some friction or discord between the sender and the recipient. Thankfully, there is a way to turn this WhatsApp feature off. While the sender will still know if the recipient has received the message, they won’t know if the message has been read or not.

here’s how you can hide WhatsApp Read Receipts:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the Settings section in WhatsApp.

Step 3: In the Settings section, go to the Account option.

Step 4: Now tap on the Privacy option.

Step 5: Scroll down to the WhatsApp Read Receipts option and disable it.

Another feature that can create discord between friends, family and colleagues is the WhatsApp Last Seen feature. This feature lets users know that the last time a particular user was active on WhatsApp. Even if a user has turned off the Read Receipts feature and has the Last Seen functionality turned on, it would let the sender know the activity status of the recipient. Again, WhatsApp allows users to turn off this feature completely. On the downside, once a user has disabled this WhatsApp feature, they won’t be able to see the activity status of other users as well.

Here’s how you can hide WhatsApp Last Seen:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the Settings section in WhatsApp.

Step 3: Now, head over to the Accounts Settings section.

Step 4: Next, tap on the Privacy option.

Step 5: Here, tap on the WhatsApp Last Seen option.

Step 6: Pick ‘Nobody.’