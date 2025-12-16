Howard Stern renews SiriusXM deal for three more years

This morning, widely known media celebrity Howard Stern confirmed that he had signed a three-year contract extension with SiriusXM.

On The Howard Stern Show, the radio host publicly made the announcement while being live as the contract renewal was confirmed by a firm spokesperson, but no other information was provided. Stern signed a five-year contract renewal in 2020 that was allegedly worth between $450 million and $500 million.

The 71-year-old Howard Stern is a key figure in SiriusXM. His initial transition from terrestrial to satellite radio twenty years ago established a model for high-end artists seeking a fresh creative environment.

Stern and fellow Sirius host Andy Cohen joked earlier this year that Cohen would take over Stern’s show. The segment turned out to be a jab at the “will-he-or-won’t he” hype cycle surrounding Stern’s contract, even though Cohen already has a successful perch on the Sirius dial.

However, widespread speculations revealed late summer claimed that the show had been “postponed.” Given Stern’s vocal criticism of President Trump, right-wing media groups applauded the news.

“I do have an answer now, finally, about what’s going to happen,” according to Stern on Monday in a teaser for Tuesday’s contract reveal. “I’ll make an announcement about my future. Maybe the audience won’t tune in, but I know the staff will,” he joked.

The host disclosed that the recently concluded discussions were influenced by Stern’s peculiar work schedule, which includes summers off and infrequent visits to SiriusXM’s New York City studios.

Jennifer Witz, SiriusXM CEO, stated last September that Stern has been core to the company’s programming for 20-plus years at a BofA Securities conference. She added, remembering that history, “I’m confident we’ll get to the right place.”