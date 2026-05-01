Howe says Saudi backers are fully behind Newcastle

Eddie Howe said Friday he was certain that Newcastle’s Saudi backers remain firmly behind the club’s efforts to establish itself as one of the best in the world.

The 48-year-old Magpies boss said he had held “constructive” discussions with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which holds an 85 per cent stake in the Magpies.

Al-Rumayyan is also the chairman of the Premier League club.

The PIF said Thursday it was withdrawing its multi-billion dollar backing of LIV Golf at the end of the season, plunging the future of the breakaway tour into doubt.

But Howe said he believed Newcastle’s backers were still committed to the vision they had when they took control at St James’ Park in October 2021.

Asked if he had been given any assurances about PIF’s future financial support, Howe said: “No, and I didn’t seek any either.

“But I’d say that what came through was the determination to succeed and to continue to grow the club in every aspect.

“The desire is unchanged, to try and get to the top of the Premier League, to try and win as many trophies consistently as possible…. They are very ambitious for the football club.

Howe admitted Newcastle’s Premier League campaign had been a disappointment after he twice guided the club into the Champions League and ended their decades-long wait for a major trophy last season.

“They were challenging conversations, challenging questions, but that’s all part of it,” he said.

“Those meetings, I’ve had that every year regardless of our league position where you’ll be challenged and probed on certain decisions that you’ve made, how we’ve ended up in certain scenarios, and then you explain the process behind it.

“This year, of course, slightly more difficult questions because of our league position, there’s no getting away from that.”

Howe’s own future has been a topic of intense debate in recent weeks following a run of nine defeats in 12 Premier League games, which has left Newcastle in 14th place in the table and eight points clear of the relegation places.

The Englishman, whose team host Brighton on Saturday, insists he remains fully focused on taking the club forward.

“I have to retain that confidence. I don’t think that serves anybody not to have that long-term vision,” he said. “But we need to win games.”