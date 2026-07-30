Howe set to leave Newcastle, with Al-Ahli's Jaissle to take over: reports

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is reportedly set to make a shock exit from St James’ Park, with Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle lined up to take charge of the Premier League club.

Howe’s stunning departure comes less than a month before the start of the new Premier League season and Newcastle have moved quickly to line up German coach Jaissle as his replacement.

Howe is believed to have become disillusioned with Newcastle’s transfer policy, while his position was already under scrutiny from the club’s Saudi owners after a disappointing campaign last season.

The 48-year-old is said to have told Newcastle’s hierarchy that he wanted to quit earlier in July to take a break from football, but he was persuaded to stay on while they identified his successor.

Jaissle would be a surprise choice to replace Howe given his lack of experience at the highest level.

The 38-year-old, a former Germany Under-21 international, was forced to end his playing career due to injury at the age of 25.

Jaissle’s first managerial job came with Austrian side Liefering, who he led to a second-placed finish in the second tier, the club’s joint best-ever position.

He took charge at RB Salzburg in 2021, winning successive Austrian titles as well as the Austrian Cup.

Jaissle joined Al-Ahli in 2023 and led the Saudi club to consecutive AFC Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026.

Howe’s decision to part with Newcastle leaves the club in turmoil with just weeks until they kick off their Premier League season at home to Liverpool on August 23.

In five years at Newcastle, Howe revitalised a previously moribund club that had become the laughing stock of the Premier League.

Widely admired

Howe replaced Steve Bruce in November 2021 and won the League Cup in March 2025 — beating Liverpool in the final to clinch the club’s first major trophy since 1969.

The former Bournemouth boss also led Newcastle to Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025.

But, hampered by star striker Alexander Isak’s protracted move to Liverpool, Howe came under pressure as the Magpies finished 12th in the Premier League, with 17 defeats in their 38 games.

Newcastle reached the Champions League last 16 but were thrashed 8-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

The club have since been depleted by the close-season departures of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and England forward Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Speculation continues over the future of Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal.

Howe’s final match in charge was a 4-1 defat to Championship side Bristol City in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

Howe took charge at Newcastle weeks after they were bought by a Saudi-led consortium, ending the turbulent reign of former owner Mike Ashley and propelling the club into the ranks of the super-rich.

The Magpies were languishing second from bottom of the Premier League, five points from safety, but finished the season in mid-table.

The new owners were not shy of stating their long-term ambitions, targeting the Premier League title within 10 years.

Howe wasn’t able to achieve that lofty goal, but he departs widely admired for lifting Newcastle out of their decades-long malaise.