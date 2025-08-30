HPV vaccine to be introduced in Pakistan to prevent cervical cancer

ISLAMABAD: In a bid for prevention of cervical cancer in women of the country, first-ever national HPV vaccination campaign is being launched starting from September 15 till 27 across Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A single-dose vaccine to be administered targeting 13 million girls aged 9 to 14 during the campaign.

A workshop was organized for creating awareness for cervical cancer, whereas, health experts, government officials and development partners were attended the workshop while they highlighted the role of hospitals, doctors, civil society in ensuring the campaign’s success.

Dr. Farhaj Uddin, Program Manager for the HPV Vaccination Campaign, said he is committed to creating awareness and supporting national efforts to vaccinate 13 million girls.

He highlighted the importance of advocacy, communication, and community mobilization to address misconceptions and ensure vaccine access.

Dr. Khurram Shahzad emphasized that doctors’ voices are most influential in countering myths about vaccines and building public trust.

Director General Health Services CDA, Dr. Irshad Ali Jokhio, noted that the HPV vaccine will be added to Pakistan’s basic immunization program, while Dr. Rozeena Khalid from WHO said cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in Pakistan, with a mortality rate higher than breast cancer.

She emphasized that vaccinating adolescent girls is critical to reducing future cases.

Dr Saima Khursheed Zubair said that the disease effects adult women but the preventive vaccine should be given to girl child under the age of 15 to keep her safe in future.

Speakers underlined that Pakistan aims to vaccinate 18 million girls over the next three years, a target only achievable with active participation of civil society organizations and healthcare providers.

With this campaign, Pakistan will become the 150th country to introduce the HPV vaccine.

Health leaders described the initiative as a historic step to protect adolescent girls, prevent cervical cancer, and secure a healthier future for communities.