HRCP honours Arshad Sharif with Human Rights Award

According to details, HRCP honoured martyred journalist Arshad Sharif with Human Rights Award ‘in recognition of outstanding achievements in the field of human rights’.

In a statement, the commission said the martyred journalist had rendered service to the nation in a very short span of his life. The prize is given to individuals or organisations in recognition of making life easier for others.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ulster University in Ireland has decided to introduce an award named after senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was assassinated in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on October 23.

According to details, Ulster University in Ireland has penned down a letter to Sharif’s wife – Somiya Arshad – seeking permission to introduce Best Investigate Journalist award named after the slain journalist.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

