Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on Sonam Wangchuk's protest

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan extended his support to educator, innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike for 21 days in New Delhi.

In the latest update, Hrithik Roshan took to his official Instagram handle to reshare a video of Wangchuk posted by actor Lisa Ray. In the video, Wangchuk is seen questioning public silence over alleged exam paper leaks, following which 20 students took their own lives.

In the video, he agreed with Wangchuk’s views, “This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies.” The actor was referring to his movie Super 30, based on the real-life mathematician and educator Anand Kumar.

Earlier, celebrities like Zeenat Aman, Soni Razdan, Swara Bhasker, Abhay Deol, Prakash Raj, Omi Vaidya, and more rallied in support of the activist. Actress Sonakshi Sinha also voiced her solidarity with Wangchuk. Raising concern over silence within the industry, she emphasised that speaking up necessarily doesn’t mean a person is “anti-national.”

Read More: Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk moved to hospital after 20-day hunger strike.

“I’ve never made a public statement like this before, but I can’t stay silent any longer. We all know Sonam Wangchuk. We know what he has done for the country, his achievements, and the many honours he has received. For the past 18 days, he has been on a hunger strike without food. And why? Because he is fighting for the future of children, a future he believes is being pushed towards ruin,” She noted.

Following Sonkashi’s remarks, her father and actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha said he is proud of his daughter for speaking up and supporting Wangchuk.

On the morning of July 18, Wangchuk was taken by the Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital in South Delhi following the directions of the Delhi High Court citing Wangchuk’s deteriorating health condition. He has entered day21 of his strike today, protesting the NEET exam leak and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.