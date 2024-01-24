Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ banned in THESE countries

The hotly-anticipated aerial action flick, ‘Fighter’, starring Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, has been banned for screening in multiple countries.

As per the reports for foreign media outlets, the maiden collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, ‘Fighter’ has been banned from screening across the Gulf countries, except for UAE.

According to the details, the title failed to get approval from the Gulf Censor board and will not be released in theatres across the region tomorrow, confirmed Indian film producer and Box Office expert Girish Johar.

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, he wrote, “In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!”

While the development was also confirmed by a source close to the film’s production, any official statement on the matter and the reason behind the same is yet to be received.

Apart from Roshan and Padukone, the aerial actioner, co-written and directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand (of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ fame), also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz.

The joint production of Viacomm 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures with Anand, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande, ‘Fighter’ is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, coinciding with Indian Republic Day.

