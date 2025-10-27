Hrithik Roshan fuels Jackie Chan cameo rumors in ‘Krrish 4’ after surprise meet

Hrithik Roshan has sent fans into a frenzy as he shared a peek into his surprise meeting with international action legend Jackie Chan, fueling speculation about a possible cameo in his upcoming film, Krrish 4.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, October 27, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai star shared a photo with none other than the legendary action star Jackie Chan.

In the image, the two legendary stars could be seen posing together with Hrithik Roshan wearing a stylish white ensemble, consisting of a crisp T-shirt paired with a white denim jacket, matching pants, and a chic hat.

Meanwhile, Jackie Chan looked dapper in black shirt and pants with a hat as he flashed a radiant wide smile.

According to Hindustan Time, the epic photo was taken during Hrithik’s vacation in Beverly Hills, United States.

“Fancy meeting you here sir @jackiechan.My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always,” he wrote in the caption.

Soon after Hrithik posted the photo, his ardent fans rushed to comment section to express their excitement and speculate about much anticipated film, Krish 4.

“KRRISH new project,” one teased.

While another wrote, “We would love to see both of you in action.”

“Seems like Krissh 4 is rolling already.” A third added.

A fourth gushed, “2 legendary actors in one frame.”

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for Krrish 4, which he will not only star in but also direct for the first time.