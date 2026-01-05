Hrithik Roshan pens lengthy note for ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan’s birthday

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his ex father-in-law and Veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s 86th birthday.

Over the weekend, the War 2 actor took to his Instagram account to share unseen photographs with Sanjay along with a touching birthday wish.

In the lengthy caption, Hrithik thanked Sanjay for being a constant source of love and guidance in his life.

“Today, on your birthday, Dad, I want to thank you for always being this giant, loving and guiding presence in my life. Thank you for always making me feel more special than I think I am. Of every place I’ve ever known, the one corner where I was guaranteed unconditional love was when I was around you and Mom.” He gushed.

The actor also recalled the very first words Sanjay said to him when they met. He shared that Sanjay told him his name symbolized “great heights.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

“Another golden moment I remember was during my early years as an actor. I was nervous about a shoot, and you looked at me and said, ‘Before each shot, that moment when the clap covers your face, collect yourself, smile and whisper “magic time”, and then just let it all go!’ That stayed with me, Dad, and I use it to this day. It works like magic. Every time,” Hrithik Roshan added.

The actor also praised Sanjay’s contribution to Indian television, calling him a pioneer for creating the historical series The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

Hrithik Roshan tied the knot with Sanjay Khan’s daughter Sussanne Khan in 2000 but the two parted ways in 2013 before finalising their divorce in 2014. The former couple shares two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik is currently dating actor Saba Azad, while Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.