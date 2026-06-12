Hrithik Roshan reunites with Rajinikanth after 40 years for ‘Jailer 2’

Hrithik Roshan is set to make a special cameo appearance in Jailer 2, marking his on-screen reunion with superstar Rajinikanth nearly four decades after they first appeared together in the 1986 film, Bhagwan Dada.

According to reports, the Bollywood actor has stepped into a role that was initially expected to be played by Shah Rukh Khan. The actor reportedly had to withdraw from the project due to scheduling commitments related to his upcoming film King.

The source close to the production revealed that Hrithik will portray a close friend of Rajinikanth’s character who enters the story at a crucial moment to offer support during a major crisis.

“Hrithik is definitely doing a strong cameo in Jailer 2. He plays the role of Rajini sir’s friend who comes into the storyline to help in time of crises. Hrithik will be shooting his part this month,” the insider spilled.

The reunion carries special significance for fans, as Hrithik previously shared screen space with Rajinikanth as a child artist in Bhagwan Dada. The upcoming appearance will mark their first collaboration since that film was released nearly 40 years ago.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is one of the most anticipated Indian films currently in production. It also marks actor Vidya Balan’s Tamil debut, also stars SJ Suriya, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal amongst others.