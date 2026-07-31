Hrithik Roshan sparks buzz after alleged ‘Like’ on Kangana Ranaut meme: What really happened?

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut again hogged headlines after an alleged screenshot of a social media interaction became viral – it was reported that Hrithik ‘liked’ a meme making fun of his co-star.

But a closer look into the viral post has led the entertainment communities across Instagram and Reddit in to believe that the incident never really happened.

The Meme and Netizens’ Reactions

It all began when a netizen shared a Reddit post containing an Instagram screenshot. It consisted of a meme directed at Kangana Ranaut, and the official, verified handle of Hrithik Roshan was seen displayed under the ‘Likes’.

#Hrithik Roshan liked a meme targeting Kangana… What?! From r/BollyBlindsNGossip

Soon, the post generated numerous comments from internet users who attempted to verify the claims:

* Multiple Reddit members confirmed that there was no such like under the post on Instagram, speculating the picture to be photoshopped or edited.

* Some even took the situation in a light vein, mocking Hrithik Roshan’s current publicity recovery after some major public blunders, legal issues, media statements, etc, for the last almost ten years.

Hrithik and Kangana: A Quick Rundown of Their Feud

The latest social media hullabaloo comes nearly from one decade ago when an infamous ‘silly ex’ comment, made by Kangana Ranaut during a media interview, led to a legal notice from Hrithik Roshan, denying that the actor and the actress were in a love affair, during their association in the movies Kites (2010) and Krrish 3 (2013).

The controversy, that was on in the air for the last 10 years or so eventually went down a path of heated legal battles of both sides claiming the other has engaged in cyber-stalking and disseminating personal information in public domain with malicious intent.

Verifying Social media Controversies

Just now it so happens, due to rapid spread of news and gossip, that these memes and screenshots quickly make it round on various social sites including, primarily Reddit and. However, the same is the case in most of the cases, with, no proper confirmation or verification in its possession. Recently, one example is of a Reddit screenshot, about Hrithik Roshan, who has allegedly liked a meme post featuring Kangana.

Eventually, most of the Users attempted to access the Instagram profile and confirmed that there was no such activity from Hrithik.

Later on, the original post in Reddit got removed, and the topic was reported to be fake by some of the participants and moderators.