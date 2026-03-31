Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridaan heads to US to study film and TV production

Hrithik Roshan’s younger son, Hridaan Roshan, is taking a significant step toward a potential career in cinema. The 17-year-old is set to move to the United States to study filmmaking at the prestigious University of Southern California, a development that has already sparked excitement among fans of the Roshan family.

The news was shared by Hridaan’s alma mater, the American School of Bombay, which posted a congratulatory message on Instagram. The post featured a photo of Hridaan alongside the USC logo, celebrating his admission into the university’s film and television production program. Friends and family quickly flooded the comments section with warm wishes, reflecting pride in the teenager’s achievement.

Hridaan comes from one of Bollywood’s most prominent film families. He is the younger son of Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and the grandson of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Sanjay Khan. With such a strong cinematic lineage, his decision to pursue filmmaking has naturally led to speculation about whether he will follow in his family’s footsteps.

Despite their separation in 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. During the pandemic, the former couple even stayed together to ensure stability for their children, often sharing glimpses of their close-knit family dynamic on social media.