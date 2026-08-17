HSC Part II pre-engineering results 2026 announced

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of Intermediate Part-II Pre-Engineering examinations 2026. Three students have jointly secured first position.

Muhammad Saad Adil, son of Farhan Adil Rafi, a student of Adamjee Government Science College, Roll No 804724; Abdullah Jamal, son of Jamal Nasir, Roll No 804713 of the same college, and Ayesha Rashid, daughter of Mohammad Rashid Naseer, Roll No 819958 of Bahria College (Karsaz), each scored 1,006 marks out of 1,100, securing an A1 grade.

The results were announced by BIEK Chairman Faqir Muhammad Lakho, who said the Pre-Engineering group saw a close contest for the top positions this year.

Muhammad Ahmed Raza, son of Abdul Rehman of Adamjee Government Science College, secured second position with 1,005 marks, also achieving an A1 grade.

Third position was shared by two students, Hafiz Abdul Rafi Tariq of Delhi Government College and Anas Javed of Adamjee Government Science College, who each scored 1,004 marks and obtained an A1 grade.

On this occasion, BIEK Chairman Faqir Muhammad Lakho highlighted the strong performance of government colleges, particularly Adamjee Government Science College. Four of its students finished among the top three positions.

He attributed the strong results of government institutions to the quality of education, the efforts of dedicated teachers and the hard work of students, describing their performance as evidence of the strength of the public education system.