‘Everyone looks literally the same…’: HSY takes a jibe at celebrities opting for beauty procedures

Pakistan’s ace couturier Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY took a dig at all the celebrities, opting for beauty procedures, who end up looking exactly the same, without any individuality.

In his recent outing on actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY exposed the fakeness in the fashion industry. When asked about one thing in the industry that he can’t stand, he replied, “Fakeness. People in our industry are so fake – they would say something to your face and then talk behind your back, but the problem is that the truth always comes out, and the person who has said it, makes a fool out of themselves.”

“And not just the fashion industry, we as Pakistanis are hypocrites,” he maintained.

Further speaking about the rising trend of cosmetic procedures in the industry, the designer noted, “These days, men or women, everyone is just pretty, chocolate hero, with poufy hair, and same kind of beard. Everyone has got their jawlines chiselled, everyone has gotten their chins fixed, nose jobs are done and eyebrows are lifted. Everyone has the same face, with fillers.”

“At this point literally everyone looks like an equal,” he slammed. “All of them are like, ‘I went to Dubai or Turkey, and it is about the weather there’. Come on! We all know what procedures you are taking, so I don’t find that sexy. It has something to do with individuality. No doubt all of them are pretty but not sexy, it is an attitude,” he detailed.

HSY named Mehwish Hayat and Ayesha Omer as some of the most appealing women in the showbiz industry, with their individual personalities.

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin is one of the most notable personalities in Pakistan’s fashion industry and is often regarded as the King of couture.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, he was last seen in ARY Digital’s telefilm ‘Ijazat’, with his close friend and A-list actor, Mehwish Hayat.

