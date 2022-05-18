From Larkana to may be Los Angeles someday, meet the rising talent Sohail Khan

A room with shabby walls, a plastic chair, a desktop computer and a talented young boy. This is a story of Sohail Khan who hails from Larkana, Sindh.

Sohail is a self-taught VFX artist who recently got attention on social media for his incredible editing skills.

The 18-year-old artist uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he recreated a scene of famous Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Talking exclusively to ARY, Sohail told that he did not receive any formal training in the visual arts, he learned it from Youtube.

“It took me six months to make this video because my computer is of older version” he told.

Sohail said his father is a clerk in government college, he wants to support his family and make his country proud.

