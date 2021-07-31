Harmony OS 2 installed on over 40mn devices, confirms Huawei

Huawei has officially confirmed that the Harmony OS 2 is installed on over 40 million devices, meaning that eight users are upgrading every second.‎

If you are unaware, the software was booting on over 10 million devices within a week of its launch. News ‎broke out that within a month it was booting on over 25 million Huawei phones. Now, with the 40 million ‎milestone, Huawei’s Harmony OS has accomplished a higher position across phone operating systems.‎

At this pace, the OS seems to compete head-to-head with other operating systems. Huawei has also been adding open source components to the OS and it had recently added 400+ open source components.

Apart from this, Huawei is expected to bring the HarmonyOS 2 on all of its smartphones. Some of the premium phones to get the update would be Huawei’s Mate 40 series, P40 series, Nova8 phones, MateX2, and MatePad Pro.

It is pertinent to mention here that China’s Huawei Technologies announced the launch of its new Harmony operating system for smartphones in its biggest move yet aimed at recovering from the damage done by US sanctions to its mobile phone business.

The use of its own operating system will mean it will no longer be reliant on Android. U.S. sanctions banned Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based.