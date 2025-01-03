Huawei launches ICT Training Portal for Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, in collaboration with Huawei on Friday launched the ICT Training Portal to enhance IT skills among youth.

Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, while addressing the launching ceremony, said that the portal is expected to play a pivotal role in nurturing a digitally competent workforce, contributing to Pakistan’s progress in the global IT sector.

She further explained that young men and women interested in receiving training can apply through this portal, where they will have access to free online training.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja recalled that during an official visit to China, the prime minister inquired with Huawei about the number of students they could train.

“A wide range of IT and other courses will be offered to millions of students,” Shaza Fatima added, emphasizing the significance of skilled youth for the country’s economic growth.

The minister announced the establishment of a National IT Skills Committee, which includes representatives from all IT boards and provincial IT ministries, under the prime minister’s directives.

Shaza Fatima also appreciated Huawei’s contributions to skill development and governance.

IT Minister mentioned the Safe City Project in Punjab and expressed hope for similar collaboration in the Smart Islamabad initiative and other IT projects.

Read More: Huawei to train 300,000 young Pakistanis in ICT

While sharing the information regarding a fault in the submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar, one of the seven international undersea cables connecting Pakistan for internet traffic, she said that concerned teams are actively working to resolve the issue.

IT Minister said that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is monitoring the situation and keeping users updated, expressing hope that the fault would be fixed.

“By investing in the future of our youth, we are paving the way for a skilled workforce that will drive Pakistan’s economic growth and technological advancement,” said Ahmed Bilal Masud Deputy CEO Huawei Technologies Pakistan.