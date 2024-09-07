Huawei to train 300,000 young Pakistanis in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Huawei, the world’s leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, is going to train 300,000 young Pakistanis in ICT.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashood, visited Huawei’s Islamabad office on Saturday to discuss the modalities of an extensive training program aimed at equipping 300,000 young Pakistanis with advanced skills in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), according to a press statement.

The meeting, which followed crucial technical discussions held on September 4th and 5th, marked a pivotal step in integrating Huawei’s advanced training resources into Pakistan’s educational framework. The initiative, guided by the directives of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, seeks to enhance technical education by leveraging Huawei’s global expertise and cutting-edge training materials.

This strategic partnership is expected to substantially elevate the quality and reach of technical education throughout Pakistan, fostering skill development and innovation. The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will act as the implementation partner under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme.

The collaboration builds upon the foundation established during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Huawei’s office in China, underscoring the commitment to advancing Pakistan’s technical education landscape.

On his visit to the Huawei headquarters he had invited the company to invest in Pakistan’s taxation, and e-governance sectors besides enhancing its presence in Pakistan’s Safe City projects. On his arrival at the headquarters, Huawei Chairman Liang Hua welcomed him which followed the playing of national anthems and his visit of the Exhibition Center.

The chairman briefed the prime minister about Huawei’s operations worldwide, particularly in Pakistan, and expressed keen interest in investing in country’s different sectors. He was also briefed about different sectors including e-governance, digital banking, telecommunication and artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who is on a five-day visit to China, appreciated the innovative operations of Huawei and urged the company to increase its investment in Pakistan. The prime minister, who later held a bilateral meeting with Chairman Liang Hua along with his delegation, appreciated the Safe City projects executed by Huawei in Pakistan and invited the company to invest in the projects particularly in the cities where CPEC projects were being executed.