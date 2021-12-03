Huawei says HarmonyOS will go global starting next year

China-based tech conglomerate Huawei has already released its long-awaited HarmonyOS operating system update for its smartphones. Althogh the operating system has already been adopted by over 150 million users who have already downloaded and started using it over android.

The Huawei and Honor phone users have the new update since yesterday, December 2, as the company says about 135 Huawei and Honor devices already have it officially.

Furthermore, another 6 devices are getting the public beta version. Unfortunately, all of these devices getting this update are in China. Global users have been worried about when HarmonyOS will be available outside China.

In an interview recently conducted in Romania, head of Huawei’s consumer business in the region Derek Yu shared that the global users will get the updated operating system of Huawei the next year.

The Huawei executive talked about it the first time on the global launch of HarmonyOS.

Presently, Huawei released its operating system’s upgraded EMUI 12 globally. Apparently, global users will remain on EMUI until next year.

According to the Huawei executive, the overall performance of users after migration from Android has improved 10 per cent.

Worth mentioning that HarmonyOS 3.0 is underway already and the beta testing of it will commence in the first quarter next year.

However, there is no mention of the specific date or month that this update will arrive.

