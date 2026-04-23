Hudson Westbrook gears up for major milestone at Stagecoach 2026

Hudson Westbrook is all set to gear up for a major milestone. He revealed the details of his upcoming Stagecoach Music Festival in California during an interview.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Westbrook shared his excitement about joining one of country music’s most iconic events. He further mentioned, “I’ve never played in California, so I was super excited”. He added, “It’s such a special festival to be a part of and such a big deal. I just love the vibe around it. The way people dress and the way people get ready for it”.

Looking ahead to his set, Westbrook revealed that one track in particular holds a special place in his live performances. He explained, “I think my favorite song to play live would have to be ‘Take Your Time”

He concluded by saying, “I think it’s just because it was our first song that I really had written that we played together as a band. It has a really cool solo, and the whole band gets together at the end. It sounds nothing like the record.”

Also, the rising singer is set to make his debut at the Stagecoach Music Festival on Sunday, April 26, marking his first time performing in California.