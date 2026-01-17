Hudson William's runway depute crashes website

Actor Hudson Williams reached a significant career milestone this week, making his professional runway debut for Dsquared2 during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. The high-profile appearance generated such significant digital interest that it caused the fashion house’s official website to temporarily crash.

Williams opened the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2026–2027 menswear show, a presentation themed around the upcoming Milan Winter Olympics. For the opening look, the actor wore a hybrid garment featuring a denim jacket and bomber silhouette, a piece designed to highlight the brand’s signature blend of rugged and athletic aesthetics.

The appearance marked Williams’ first official turn as a runway model, representing a strategic expansion of his career beyond acting and social media.

The impact of the casting was felt immediately as the event’s livestream began. Viewers attempting to access the presentation via the Dsquared2 website were met with error messages citing “heavy traffic.” Industry analysts and fans on social media attributed the surge in traffic directly to Williams’ involvement.

The casting choice leaned into Williams’ established public persona; he is best known for his role as a hockey player in the popular series Heated Rivalry. This background provided a thematic bridge to the collection’s winter sports inspiration and signalled his growing influence within the high-fashion sector.

Over the past several weeks, Williams has become a prominent figure in the style circuit. He has consistently drawn media attention for his grooming routines, red carpet appearances, and presence in the front rows of various fashion week events.

While it remains unconfirmed if Williams will appear in further shows during the Milan circuit, industry observers anticipate his presence will continue at upcoming presentations in Paris and New York.

Meanwhile, speculation has turned toward his Heated Rivalry co-star, Connor Storrie. Reports suggest Storrie is slated to make his own runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana later this week.

Williams’ appearance for Dsquared2 serves as a recent example of the growing influence of “crossover” celebrity power, demonstrating an ability to drive consumer engagement that rivals traditional fashion draws.