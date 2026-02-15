Hudson Williams shares sweet Valentine’s tribute for partner

Amid the skyrocketing popularity of his hit series Heated Rivalry, star Hudson Williams shared a rare and heartfelt update with his viewers. On Saturday, February 14, 2026, the 25-year-old actor officially “hard launched” his relationship by wishing his longtime girlfriend a happy Valentine’s Day on Instagram.

Williams shared a photo collage that offered a rare glimpse into his private life. The collection included two intimate mirror selfies with his girlfriend, a screenshot of a video call, and a cozy photo of the couple resting together in bed. Perhaps the most talked-about image featured the pair at a diner with his co-star and on-screen love interest, Connor Storrie. In a playful nod to their close bond, Williams placed a red heart emoji over Storrie’s face while his girlfriend sat beside the actor.

Accompanying the rare private photos was a touching tribute to their long history together. “With me since my 2000 gold Mazda Protegé smoked and squealed and I had no job,” Williams wrote, signaling that the relationship began long before his rise to fame.

This public confirmation follows a period of intense privacy for the Canadian actor. In December 2025, Williams famously pushed back against the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi after it speculated about his relationship with a tattoo artist on the Deux U podcast. In a now-deleted but widely celebrated comment, he directly addressed the account, stating, “You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you, Deuxmoi.”

With a second season already confirmed to adapt Rachel Reid’s sequel novel, The Long Game, Heated Rivalry continues to be a cultural phenomenon. As Williams and Storrie prepare to return to their roles as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, this Valentine’s Day post has provided fans with a sweet confirmation of the actors’ off-screen happiness.