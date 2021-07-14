Wednesday, July 14, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

WATCH: Huge explosion at Bangkok chemical factory shatters windows

test

A video of a powerful explosion at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Thailand’s capital Bangkok impacting nearby houses has gone viral on social media.

The video shows how intense the blast was as it shattered window panes.

Footage, taken from multiple security cameras, shows the entire area in Bang Phli district was illuminated as the fire rose above in the sky through clouds of smoke at the blast site.

The explosion occurred on the morning of Monday, July 5, killing a person while injuring at least 60 other.

An aerial view of the blast site, posted by Bangkok Post, an English-language daily in Thailand, on its official Twitter account, showed debris.

As the fire raged, rescuers had to evacuate nearby 2,000 residents to temporary shelters.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.