Huge fire at Lakpass Customs facility still raging, burns billions worth valuables

QUETTA: The firefighters failed to control a blaze after 48 hours at the Customs facility in the Lakpass area of Mastung district.

The fumes of the smoke from the customs warehouse fire engulfed the area.

The blaze erupted in a warehouse where customs officials stored seized goods, including smuggled items, reportedly gutted precious items worth billions of rupees.

According to reports people looting vehicles spare parts and hybrid batteries from the godown even expensive hoods of cars were also removed by the hordes of robbers from the warehouse.

There is panic in the area while the administration officials and police are conspicuous for their absence during the huge fire, which said to be not restricted to the warehouse but spread to engulf many loaded trucks, other vehicles.

According to earlier media reports at least 35 people sustained burn injuries, following a devastating fire at a customs warehouse in Mastung district, which led to the explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas tanker on Sunday, local officials said.

The blaze erupted at the customs facility in the Lakpass area, located on the Quetta-Karachi highway about 30 kilometres from Quetta.

Firefighting efforts were said to be hampered by the intensity of the blaze and logistical challenges.

At least 10 fire tenders from Quetta and Mastung made hectic efforts to bring the blaze under control, however, strong winds and narrow access to the site hampered the operation.