Huge rise in Karachi Medical and Dental College fee sparks protests

KARACHI: The medical student staged a protest against the staggering 185 percent hike in Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) fees, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the notification issued by the college administration, the admission fee has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 in the open merit category while the applicant who wants to secure admission on self-finance has to pay Rs 100,000 in account of admission fee along with a total of Rs 1.2 million.

The notification by the KMDC administration further revealed that the tuition fee for the students also witnessed a hike from Rs 50,000 to Rs 117,600.

The students urged Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab to withdraw the hike in the fees as the financial crisis in the country also grappled the students.

“There is no example of such extortion in terms of fees,” Taimur Ahmed – KMC city council member – said.

He expressed that despite the reduction in petrol price, the transport fee was increased by 80 percent for the students.

The member of the city council demanded Mayor Karachi to call a council meeting and seek answers to these development charges in the name of fees.