Hugh Grant and his wife, Anna Eberstein, made a stylish appearance at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Sunday, just 36 hours after attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding celebrations in New York City.

The couple arrived at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, where thousands of fans gathered for one of Formula 1’s biggest events of the year. The British Grand Prix is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators over the race weekend.

Grant looked dapper in a grey blazer paired with a crisp white shirt and dark trousers, while Eberstein joined him as the pair enjoyed the high-profile sporting event.

Their appearance came shortly after they were among the celebrity guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, held at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The Grand Prix also attracted a host of other famous faces. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham turned heads in a green and pink floral midi dress, accessorized with black heels and a matching blazer.

Models David Gandy, Jodie Kidd. Gandy, Former Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner and actor Damson Idris also attended the event.

The race weekend has generated plenty of excitement, with Lewis Hamilton chasing a record-extending 10th British Grand Prix victory in front of his home crowd after securing a strong starting position on the grid.