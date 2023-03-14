‘Dungeons and Dragons’ movie questions confuse Hugh Grant

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant sought help from the co-stars of his upcoming film ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves‘ Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez to answer questions while promoting it.

The trio sat down for an interview and answered questions about their characters and the film’s story. Hugh Grant looked flustered while speaking about the project.

The interview showed that the British actor does not know much about ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves‘. Hugh Grant asked Chris Pine if it involved “dressing up” to which the latter told him about “ancient evil magic”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dungeons & Dragons Movie (@dungeonsanddragonsmovie)

Hugh Grant will play a Rogue named Forge Fitzwilliam. His character is said to be a supporting villain.

Chris Pine is playing a Bard named Edgin. Bards have a knack for getting themselves out of predicaments with their smooth conversational way.

Michelle Rodriguez plays barbarian Holga. Her character is that of a proficient fighter.

