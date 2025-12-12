Hugh Jackman details his 6 skin cancer battles as he advocates sunscreen

Hugh Jackman is sharing his ongoing daunting fight against skin cancer!

During his appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the 57-year-old star opened up about his battle with skin cancer over the years.

“I’ve had like six skin cancers. There are three types. Melanoma, the worst. Squamous cell, not great. I’ve only had basal cell,” he shared.

The Deadpool and Wolverine star went on to share, “No one has ever died in the history of the planet, but it’s a cancer and it grows. And if you don’t take it out, it’ll get into your bones and then you’ve got to take the bone out.”

Jackman further revealed that his doctor warned him that as he ages, his immune system changes could lead to more diagnoses. He warned others to be more vigilant when out in the sun.

“All skin cancer, all of it happens 25 years before the cancer comes. And he said it could be one time where you got burned really badly. Just one. Obviously, growing up in Australia, I always had a high risk. But everyone should get a check. It’s the most preventable cancer, I think, that is around,” the actor said.

Hugh Jackman further share “Even after the first one I had, I was like, ‘Ah, but it’d still be good to get a tan when I go away.’ I’m like, what was I thinking? You’re an idiot…Be the pasty skin guy. Who cares?”