Hugh Jackman gives surprising update on his Wolverine retirement

Hugh Jackman is walking back his long-standing vow to never again play Wolverine!

During his recent an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 57-year-old actor admitted he’s now open to reprise the iconic role that made him a global star despite previously ruling out a return.

“Maybe. I’m never saying ‘never’ ever again. I did mean it until the day I changed my mind. I did mean it for quite a few years,” he shared.

Hugh went on to joke, “I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me!’.

He has portrayed the adamantium-clawed mutant in ten films, most recently in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Back in 2015, Hugh Jackman said that he was done with role after the character was killed off in 2017’s Logan.

However, he reprised the role seven years later in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine – which also starred Ryan Reynolds. The film became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever as it raked in a £1Billion worldwide.

During his appearance, Hugh Jackman also discussed his new film Song Sung Blue, which also star Kate Hudosn.

Praising Hudson, Hugh said, “Whatever expectations I had of Kate, she came in and blew straight past them. She is a force of nature and honestly it is one of the best performances you will ever see. She is extraordinary.”