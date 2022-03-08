Why Hugh Jackman was rejected as Wolverine in X-Men?

Australian actor Hugh Jackman who portrayed the iconic character of ‘Wolverine’ in the ‘X-Men’ franchise for almost two decades, was at first rejected for being too ‘nice’.

It is true, leading actor Jackman who essayed the role of Wolverine for two long decades before bidding adieu to the character with the 2017 installment of ‘X-Men’ franchise ‘Logan’, was actually rejected by the makers after the first audition.

Speaking to a foreign media agency, writer of ‘X-Men’, David Hayter spilled the beans on the first reaction to Jackman’s audition for the role. “The first time Hugh Jackman read, he didn’t get cast,” he revealed.

“He was great, but he was the nicest guy in the world and he was very tall and super handsome, so we didn’t think he was Wolverine.”

Furthermore, Hayter revealed that the role went to Dougray Scott instead, who was casted by the head of Fox while doing ‘Mission Impossible II’. “We kept getting calls from Tom Cruise saying, ‘We just need him a little longer.”

“When we were about to start shooting the movie, we hadn’t seen Wolverine or fit him for costumes so we sent costumer Louise Mingenbach down to Australia to fit him,” he detailed about Scott.

“It turned out he had been in a motorcycle accident shooting Mission: Impossible II and he’s dropped down to like 150 pounds,” which eventually got Hugh signed for the role.

