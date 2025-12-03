Hugh Jackman sparks Oscar buzz for Kate Hudson: ‘This time she’s winning’

Hugh Jackman is making a bold prediction for his Song Sung Blue co-star Kate Hudson.

While accepting the inaugural Musical Tribute during The Gotham Awards’ 35th annual awards ceremony on December 1, the two costars heaped praise on each other.

“Kate Hudson is not only one of the great stars of our business, she is a consummate actor,” the Deadpool and Wolverine star said onstage next to Hudson.

He further teased, “I believe this time she is going to get an Oscar.”

“There is a difference, a very important difference, I can tell you, between Kate Hudson in Almost Famous, which was just three years ago and Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue,” Hugh added.

Kate Hudson last received an Academy Award nomination in 2001 for Almost Famous. Since then, she has had a celebrated career, starring in hits including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Fool’s Gold (2008), and Deepwater Horizon (2016).

The awards ceremony, held at Cipriani Wall Street, honors the best of independent film and media and kicks off the awards season ahead of the Oscars, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards.

Song Sung Blue – follows the story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who formed a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder -is set to hit theaters on December 25.