Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster bring romance to Gotham Awards in matching black glam

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are lightening up the red carpet with their ultimate couple energy.

On Monday, December 1, the loved-up couple made a stylish appearance at the 35th annual Gotham Awards at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street

The pair arrived in coordinated black outfits while celebrating Jackman’s Musical Tribute honor.

For the red carpet, the Deadpool and Wolverine star looked dapper in a black suit and tie, while his 50-year-old partner matched in a black sequined dress.

Jackman and his Song Sung Blue costar Kate Hudson were honorees at the starry 35th annual awards ceremony – held by The Gotham (formerly the Gotham Film & Media Institute).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The 57-year-old actor plays Mike Sardina aka “Lightning” to Hudson’s Claire Sardina aka “Thunder,” the real-life musicians who launched a Neil Diamond tribute band, in Craig Brewer’s biopic.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster – who starred together in Broadway’s 2022 revival of The Music Man – was confirmed when they were caught holding hands during an outing in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The couple made their first ever red carpet debut on October 26 when Foster stepped out to support Jackman at the AFI Fest premiere of his latest film Song Sung Blue in Los Angeles.

Song Sung Blue is set to hit the theaters on December 25.