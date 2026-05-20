Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster ignite fresh buzz over moving-in

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are once again fueling speculation about their relationship after the pair were spotted together in New York City loading suitcases into a car, prompting rumors they may now be living together.

The Broadway stars, who confirmed their romance earlier this year, were photographed in Manhattan on Tuesday casually handling luggage alongside a female companion, who was also seen warmly embracing Foster during the outing.

The sighting immediately sparked online buzz, with fans wondering whether the couple had taken a major next step in their relationship.

Jackman, 57, and Foster, 51, first grew close while starring together in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. Romance rumors followed for months before the pair publicly confirmed their relationship in early 2025.

The actor’s relationship with Foster came after his split from longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023. The former couple ended their 27-year marriage in a separation that shocked fans.

Meanwhile, Foster filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin in 2024 after a decade of marriage.

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2025, though reports have suggested negotiations surrounding finances and assets were tense.