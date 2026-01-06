Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster 'plan' spring wedding and European honeymoon

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are said to be preparing to take the next step in their relationship, with plans for an intimate wedding later this year.

According to recent report by New Idea, the couple plans to tie the knot in spring or summer once Foster’s divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin is finalized

The Deadpool and Wolverine star is also house hunting for a new marital home in an upscale suburb just outside New York.

The insider further shared that Jackman has already begun clearing his schedule to make room for the ceremony and a post-wedding getaway.

“[Hugh’s] told his team to keep a big window open for him and Sutton to tie the knot and have a ‘honeymoon tour’ of Europe, where they can see his mum,” the source told the latest edition of magazine

The wedding is expected to be a low-key affair held in New York, attended primarily by close friends and fellow theatre colleagues.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s romance became public following the actor’s separation from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. The two made their first red-carpet appearance together at the 2025 AFI Fest in Hollywood in October.

Another recent report from New Idea magazine claimed that recent “peace talks” between Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have dramatically ended after she became upset over his public displays of affection with Foster.