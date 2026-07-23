Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster settle into quiet life in North Carolina

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly enjoying a slower pace of life away from New York City, with the couple said to be spending time in Wilmington, North Carolina.

According to reports, the pair have been keeping a low profile in the coastal city while taking a break from their busy entertainment careers.

Foster has also been attracting local attention by leading fitness classes, a role she has held for years alongside her work on stage and screen.

While some social media users questioned why a Tony Award-winning performer would lead fitness classes, others pointed out that Foster has long balanced teaching with her work in the entertainment industry.

The reason behind the couple’s reported stay in North Carolina has not been confirmed. Jackman is currently between acting projects and is expected to begin work on a new adaptation of Treasure Island.

The actor has also remained in the spotlight because of his relationship with Foster. Earlier this month, Jackman shared a photo of the pair attending the premiere of his film The Death of Robin Hood. The pair also made headlines after attending this year’s Met Gala together.

Hugh Jackman finalized his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2025 after nearly three decades of marriage. His romance with Foster reportedly began in late 2024 after the two worked together in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.