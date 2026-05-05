Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Met Gala Red Carpet Debut Ignites Controversy

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s Met Gala 2026 appearance has sparked controversy among fans and critics alike.

The couple, who began dating after Jackman’s 27-year marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness ended, walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, marking their first major public appearance together.

While some praised their chemistry, others deemed it “disrespectful” and “classless” towards Furness, who had been Jackman’s partner for nearly three decades.

The backlash was swift, with social media users calling their display “pathetic” and expressing sympathy for Furness. However, others defended the couple, arguing that enough time had passed since the separation and urging critics to respect their personal lives.

Jackman, 57, wore a classic black tuxedo, while Foster, 51, shone in a gold one-shoulder gown.

Their elegant attire and affectionate demeanor captivated attendees, but some felt their outfits were too understated for the Met Gala’s “Fashion is Art” theme.

The couple’s relationship, which began during their work on Broadway’s “The Music Man,” has been subject to scrutiny. Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September 2023, while Foster divorced her husband, Ted Griffin, in 2024.