Hugh Jackman’s suit leaves ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ crew sobbing

“Deadpool & Wolverine” crew were left sobbing after seeing Hollywood star Hugh Jackman in Wolverine’s iconic yellow and blue suit from the Marvel comics.

Recalling the heartfelt moment, the movie’s executive producer Wendy Jacobson said that the “X-Men” actor wore the suit for the first during a camera test, Variety reported.

“It was one of the craziest things,” said Jacobson. “It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting. To see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing, but Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men, like, sobbing on set. So we knew it was a special, very special thing.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hugh Jackman has never wore the costume during his previous 17-year stint playing Wolverine.

Jackman had also said that all the actors on the first ‘X-Men’ movie in 1999 were in black leather. “Part of my brain was institutionalised that that’s the way it is.”

“As soon as I put [the yellow suit] on, I couldn’t believe I never had before,” the Hollywood star added.

His ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ costar Ryan Reynolds was also taken by surprise by the crew’s reaction to the yellow and blue suit.

“I’ve never seen a crew reaction like that. We barely talked about the suit in the early development because it was a no-brainer. You don’t do this character now unless he’s in the suit,” Reynolds said.

The film’s director Shawn Levy had revealed that giving Jackman the iconic suit was Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s idea.

According to Levy, Feige had told him that if Jackman were to return as Wolverine after 2017’s “Logan” then it would have to be in the yellow suit.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is set to hit theaters on July 26 in the United States of America.

The third instalment in the ‘Deadpool’ movie franchise sees Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return from retirement to help wise-cracking Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) save his world.

Jackman had not planned to reprise the role of the gruff, clawed X-Man Wolverine. But the Australian actor said his mind started changing after he watched the first ‘Deadpool’ film.