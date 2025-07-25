What happened to Hulk Hogan’s Netflix biopic with Chris Hemsworth?

As the world mourns the death of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, do you know? A biopic of the WWE star, starring Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth, was almost made at Netflix.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

In one of his final podcast appearances before his death at 71 this week, U.S. wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, who successfully transitioned from the ring into acting, broke his silence on the project, centred around his life and legacy, which was first announced back in 2019.

According to the legend, the project with Marvel star Chris Hemsworth and ‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips on board didn’t execute due to contract issues with streaming giant Netflix.

“They [Netflix] kind of missed a beat in the contract,” Hogan said, adding that he loved the script and was sure of Hemsworth getting Oscar attention for his performance in the biopic. “There was a payment that wasn’t placed at the right time.”

Hogan had also disclosed, “The script was amazing. Scott Silver, who wrote the script for Joker, Wolf of Wall Street, and a bunch of other movies, said, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever written.’ When I read it, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is really good.'”

“When I read it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, if this thing comes out…’ There was talk that Chris Hemsworth had never played a real person before, and he could probably win an Oscar; this thing is so powerful,” Hogan stated, adding that it was ‘very, very dark’ but exactly what the public ‘probably may want to see’.

Notably, Hulk Hogan died of cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, July 24. He was 71 at the time of his death.