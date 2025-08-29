Sky Daily plans legal action, blames doctors for Hulk Hogan’s tragic end

Hulk Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, is planning to file a lawsuit against at least one of the WWE legend’s doctors, alleging medical malpractice linked to his death.

The case is expected to focus on a neck operation Hulk Hogan underwent in May, which Sky Daily believes caused damage that contributed to his passing at his Clearwater Beach home in July.

Sky Daily has already arranged for a private autopsy as part of her investigation, while the official medical examiner’s report listed a heart attack as Hulk Hogan’s cause of death. Police in Clearwater are still carrying out their own inquiries.

Sources close to the matter say Sky Daily is convinced the procedure compromised vital functions and played a major role in Hulk Hogan’s death. An occupational therapist present at the time of the incident also raised concerns about the surgery.

Hulk Hogan, who died aged 71, remains one of the most famous names in wrestling history. Sky Daily, determined to hold those responsible to account, has not yet released the autopsy results but her decision to pursue legal action suggests she believes the findings support her claims.

If the lawsuit proceeds, it will keep Hulk Hogan’s final months under scrutiny and could place his doctors at the centre of a major legal battle.

Earlier, weeks after Hulk Hogan, 71, passed away on July 24, police continued to investigate the death of the wrestling legend as a new report claims medical malpractice.

As per the report, an occupational therapist, who was purportedly present with Hulk Hogan at the time of his death in Florida last month, claimed to Clearwater Police officials on Friday that a surgeon had ‘severed’ the phrenic nerve of the WWE icon during a recent operation.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the said nerve controls the diaphragm, the muscle primarily responsible for breathing in the human body.

As the investigation continues, a public information officer said that the Clearwater Police Department has been in communication with family members, including both his children, Nick and Brooke.

“The Hogan family has been appreciative of our efforts and our communication with them,” the official said. “All of this takes time.”

“We plan to meet with the family and brief them on the case to this point, and we will share the results of the investigation with the family prior to closing the case and releasing it to the public and media,” the PIO added and confirmed that no records, including bodycam footage, will be released yet, as the investigation is ongoing.