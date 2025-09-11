Hulk Hogan's will revealed; estranged daughter Brooke left out!

Hulk Hogan’s will for his $5 million assets has been revealed, more than six weeks after the wrestling legend died of a cardiac arrest on July 24, aged 71.

As per the court documents obtained by a foreign publication, WWE legend Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, had named his only son, Nick Hogan, 35, whom he shared with his first wife, Linda Claridge, in their marriage of 26 years, the sole beneficiary of his assets worth nearly $5 million.

Additionally, Hogan’s widow, Melanie Sky Daily, whom he married in 2023 in his third marriage, has been listed as the surviving spouse of the WWE alum.

Meanwhile, his firstborn child and the only daughter, Brooke, 37, who had been estranged from the pro wrestler during his health struggles and in the days leading up to his death, has been left out of the will.

Notably, Brooke has previously affirmed that despite the complex relationship she shared with her father, their bond was never broken, even in his final days. “We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together,” she wrote in a lengthy social media post, days after his death, as the reality TV star explained why the two had stopped talking.

