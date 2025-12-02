The widow of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan Sky Daily, has rejected claims made by fellow WWE veteran Ric Flair regarding the circumstances surrounding Hogan’s death.

In an investigation into his death has continued in recent months, prompting increased speculation. Flair recently appeared on the Double Coverage podcast and alleged that Hogan died after using “street drugs,”. He emphasised that he had spoken with Hogan the day before he passed.

In comments to TMZ, Sky Daily said Flair’s statements were inaccurate, insisting, “That didn’t happen at all.” She explained that Hogan had been under medical supervision at Morton Plant Hospital in Florida and that any changes to his medications were related to a neck procedure.

Hogan’s two other family members also told TMZ and asserted that the family was not angry at him, given his long friendship with Hogan. Their goal, they said, was simply to correct the record.

Before his death, Hogan had undergone neck surgery, with reports indicating his phrenic nerve had been severed, contributing to a significant decline in his health. Flair also claimed Hogan struggled with ongoing pain, had undergone numerous orthopedic surgeries and turned to non-prescribed drugs when doctors could no longer issue pain medication a depiction Hogan’s widow disputes. She also said Flair did not speak to Hogan the day before he died, contradicting Flair’s account.

Hogan collapsed at his Clearwater Beach home on July 24 and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. According to a medical examiner’s report obtained by the Daily Mail, he suffered an acute myocardial infarction and had a medical history that included atrial fibrillation and leukemia.

Authorities have stated that there is no indication of foul play, though they noted the complexity of the case has required extensive interviews and medical record reviews.

In recent years, Hogan had spoken publicly about enduring numerous operations over 25 in a decade and sources close to him said he had been attempting to regain mobility following neck and back procedures. Sky Daily previously dismissed rumors that Hogan was in a coma before his death, saying his heart remained strong despite prolonged health challenges.