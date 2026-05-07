Hulu: 'Bear' S5 release date confirmed

FX announced that the fifth and final season of The Bear will premiere with all eight episodes dropping simultaneously on Hulu, continuing the show’s binge-release tradition.

On June 25, it is set to be released. The critically acclaimed culinary drama left viewers on a tense cliffhanger in season four, as Carmy Berzatto and his team faced mounting financial pressure, uncertainty over the restaurant’s future, and growing personal conflicts within the kitchen.

The upcoming season picks up the morning after the finale, with the official logline teasing, “With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

At the centre of the story is Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy, the talented yet emotionally troubled chef trying to transform his late brother’s sandwich shop into a world-class restaurant. Alongside him are Sydney Adamu, played by Ayo Edebiri, and Richie Jerimovich, portrayed by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, whose complicated relationships and personal growth have become a major emotional anchor of the series.

The release announcement comes a day after the surprise debut of Gary, a special flashback episode featuring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal. The bonus episode is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear first premiered in 2022 and quickly became a television phenomenon. The debut season won 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, while also cementing Jeremy Allen White as one of television’s leading stars. Season two earned 11 Emmy wins, while season three received 13 nominations. The fourth season remains eligible for this year’s awards cycle, with the final instalment expected to compete in 2027 categories.

The ensemble cast also includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson. Recurring appearances come from Oliver Platt, Will Poulter, and Ricky Staffieri, while notable guest stars throughout the series have included Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, and John Mulaney.