Hulu official renewals: The Artful Dodger confirmed for thrilling final season

Fans of the hit period drama series The Artful Dodger are preparing for a dramatic conclusion as Hulu officially renews the critically acclaimed show for its second and final season. Serving as a colorful, action-packed continuation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel Oliver Twist, the Australian original series gained a massive international fanbase following its breakout debut.

Streaming executives confirmed that the upcoming installment will serve as the definitive final chapter, giving the creative team behind the series the opportunity to craft a high-stakes, satisfying narrative conclusion for the beloved characters and their intricate storylines.

Set in 1850s Australia, the show follows the adult life of Jack Dawkins, famously known as the Artful Dodger, who has transitioned from a notorious London pickpocket into a skilled surgeon in the colony of Port Victory.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster returns to headline the cast as Dawkins, alongside David Thewlis as his former criminal mentor, Fagin, and Maia Mitchell as the ambitious Lady Belle Fox.

Season two promises to plunge the trio deeper into a web of crime, romance, and medical drama as Dawkins fights to protect his newfound respectability while grappling with his lingering criminal instincts and complicated loyalties.

Production on the final season is slated to begin in Australia later this year, with Disney distribution bringing the series to global streaming audiences across Hulu and Disney+. Showrunners expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming global reception, promising that the concluding episodes will deliver the perfect blend of sharp humor, intense medical stakes, and thrilling heist sequences that defined the first season.

As the countdown to the final chapter begins, audience excitement remains exceptionally high for what promises to be an epic final curtain call for Charles Dickens’ iconic characters.