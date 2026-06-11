Hulu snags Netflix’s The Circle for revamped version with two major changes

After seven seasons on Netflix, hit reality competition The Circle has a new streaming home. Hulu has ordered a new version of the social experiment series from The Traitors producer Studio Lambert, Deadline reported June 10, 2026.

Why The Circle Left Netflix for Hulu

Netflix chose not to renew the U.S. series after season 7 aired in October 2024. Hulu secured the rights as part of a “concentrated push into serialized competition programming” for the Disney-owned streamer. The move is a notable win for Hulu, which has been expanding its unscripted slate with shows like The Mob hosted by Parker Posey.

Two Big Changes Coming to Hulu’s _The Circle_

Unlike the Netflix run that featured only everyday contestants, Hulu’s edition will:

Add Celebrity Contestants: Celebs will compete side-by-side with regular players “in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing and anyone can be anyone.”

Introduce Real-Time Audience Voting: For the first time in the U.S., viewers will influence the game as it unfolds. Hulu is “reimagining” The Circle as a “fast-turnaround” social experiment filmed in real time, similar to Love Island USA.

What Stays the Same

The core format remains: contestants live in isolated apartments in the same building and communicate only through a voice-activated social media platform called The Circle. Players can be themselves or catfish as anyone they choose. They rate each other, and the lowest-ranked are “blocked” until one winner claims the cash prize.

Susan House, who executive produced the Netflix version, returns as showrunner. Studio Lambert, Motion Entertainment, and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions are backing the Hulu edition.

About The Circle Franchise

The format launched on Channel 4 in the UK from 2018-2021 before Netflix debuted the U.S. version in 2020. Netflix’s run spanned seven seasons between 2020-2024 and inspired international versions in France and Brazil. It became one of Netflix’s first major reality competition hits.

Release Date

Hulu has not announced a premiere date or host for the new Circle. The full cast will be revealed later.

Bottom Line: The Circle isn’t canceled — it’s evolving. With celebrities, live audience voting, and real-time filming, Hulu’s version aims to bring the social media experiment closer to its original UK roots while adding fresh twists for U.S. viewers.